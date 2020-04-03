American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is ($3.06). American Airlines Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.30) to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 85,807,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,790,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

