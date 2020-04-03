American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

AAT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.94 per share, for a total transaction of $425,921.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,277,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 825,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 565,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,487,000 after purchasing an additional 338,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 192,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 134,940 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

