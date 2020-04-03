American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of American Assets Trust worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 825,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 565,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,487,000 after purchasing an additional 338,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 192,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 134,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,093 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

