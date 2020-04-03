American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE: AXL):

4/2/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/24/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $10.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – American Axle & Manufact. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $3.23 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at $335,322. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

