American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AEL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.89.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,762,000 after purchasing an additional 134,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,720,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,946,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 178,741 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

