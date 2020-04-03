American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -1,222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.

NASDAQ AFIN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $583.60 million, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFIN. TheStreet cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

