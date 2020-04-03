American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 196.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,036,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after buying an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,395,000 after buying an additional 1,232,263 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,774,000 after buying an additional 1,006,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $814,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,570.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 over the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

