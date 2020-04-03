American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of AMS opened at $1.45 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.