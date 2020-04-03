Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMP. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.27.

NYSE:AMP traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. 497,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,556. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

