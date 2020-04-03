Amon Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $352,664.66 and approximately $468.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amon

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

