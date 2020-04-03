Amoveo Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.71 or 0.00396547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.04444808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010566 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.