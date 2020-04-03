Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.97 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00017877 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a market cap of $3.97 million and $231,374.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 10,217,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,279,548 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

