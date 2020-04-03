AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $40,426.06 and $8.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.