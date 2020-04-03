Analysts Anticipate Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Brightsphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brightsphere Investment Group.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

BSIG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 430,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,943. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $513.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.