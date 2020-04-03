Analysts Anticipate Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.70). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIGR. Gilford Securities began coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,753.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,352. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

