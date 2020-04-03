Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,936 shares of company stock worth $5,966,690. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

