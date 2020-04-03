Analysts Anticipate Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $716.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $732.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.92 million. Icon posted sales of $674.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Icon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Icon by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after purchasing an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Icon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Icon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

