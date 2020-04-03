Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $64.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.03 million to $64.40 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $64.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $266.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $267.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $271.82 million to $301.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,474,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,404.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

III opened at $1.93 on Friday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

