Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $6.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.72 billion and the lowest is $6.56 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $30.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $31.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.45 billion to $32.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.23.

Shares of PM stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after buying an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after buying an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after buying an additional 722,472 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

