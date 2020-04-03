Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.49. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of SC stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 62.53 and a quick ratio of 62.53. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

