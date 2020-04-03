Analysts Anticipate South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. South Plains Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned South Plains Financial an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

SPFI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,417. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

