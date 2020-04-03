Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 227.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBBP shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 329,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

