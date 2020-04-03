Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.22 Million

Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $449.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.60 million and the highest is $451.83 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $515.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

