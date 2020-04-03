Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 3rd (AGX, AMNB, AWCMY, BFS, CBAN, CIM, CNF, CNP, CROX, ENTG)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 3rd:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

