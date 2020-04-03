Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 3rd (CAJ, ECNCF, EXPGY, FRFHF, GMICF, HMHC, IGIFF, IMMU, JELD, MCY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 3rd:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $136.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a hold rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

