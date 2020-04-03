Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 3rd (CGIFF, CHE.UN, MIC, MTL, NOA, TARO, TMP, TORXF, TOSCF, TOSYY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 3rd:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$26.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tosoh Corporation is a chemical company. Its primary products include ethylene, polyethylene, caustic soda, vinyl chloride and fine chemicals. The company operates primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe and North America. Tosoh Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has target price on the stock.

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

