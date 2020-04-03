Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

AGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 1,193,175 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 838,501 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.85. 1,013,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.33.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.