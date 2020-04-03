Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $1.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.20. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.