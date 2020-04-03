Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

