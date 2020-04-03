Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Crown reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

NYSE:CCK traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.19. 14,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

