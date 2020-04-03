Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $32.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.71 million and the highest is $33.10 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $31.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.12 million to $134.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.28 million, with estimates ranging from $128.77 million to $134.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

