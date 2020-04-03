Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of LNC opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $2,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $125,815,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

