Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,646. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $16,571,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $4,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,387,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

