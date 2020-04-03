Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Ryerson reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Ryerson’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $4.25 on Friday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Orth purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

