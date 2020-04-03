Analysts Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post sales of $3.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $6.00 million. SAGE Therapeutics posted sales of $470,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 642.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.43 million, with estimates ranging from $45.38 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.38) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

