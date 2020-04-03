Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.64. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

