Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Square posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Square by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $43.72. 18,724,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,042,729. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

