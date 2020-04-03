Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $35.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $139.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.54 billion to $144.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $144.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $153.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $6,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

