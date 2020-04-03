Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.15.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 137,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

