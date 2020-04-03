Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of QSR opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,219 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 803,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,889,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 548,542 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.