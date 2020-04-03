Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 3rd (AEL, AFL, AME, APA, APOG, AR, ATA, ATH, ATHOF, ATSAF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 3rd:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from to .

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price cut by Cfra from $27.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from to .

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.20 to C$0.15. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.20 to $0.15. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from to .

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$62.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from to .

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $214.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $43.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from to .

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from to . They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$45.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from to .

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $35.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from to .

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$6.25 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $24.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) was given a C$626.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $15.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

