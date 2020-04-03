Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Croda International (CRDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Croda International (LON: CRDA) recently:

3/30/2020 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,025 ($52.95). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/26/2020 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/25/2020 – Croda International had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Croda International is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/13/2020 – Croda International was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

Croda International stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,113 ($54.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,562.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,830.07. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 50.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other Croda International news, insider John Ramsay purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,075 ($53.60) per share, with a total value of £3,056.25 ($4,020.32). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total transaction of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Insiders acquired 84 shares of company stock valued at $349,449 over the last three months.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

