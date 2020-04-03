Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gray Television (GTN)

Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

4/2/2020 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Gray Television had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Gray Television was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

3/12/2020 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

3/4/2020 – Gray Television had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Gray Television was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 361,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

