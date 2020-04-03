Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Safran (SAF)

Safran (EPA: SAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Safran was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Safran was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Safran was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Safran was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Safran was given a new €158.00 ($183.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Safran was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Safran was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Safran was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Safran was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Safran was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Safran was given a new €166.00 ($193.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Safran was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Safran was given a new €138.00 ($160.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Safran was given a new €158.00 ($183.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Safran was given a new €142.00 ($165.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Safran was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Safran was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Safran was given a new €172.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Safran was given a new €169.00 ($196.51) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Safran was given a new €156.00 ($181.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Safran was given a new €156.00 ($181.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAF traded down €2.94 ($3.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €65.66 ($76.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €134.68. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

