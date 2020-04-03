Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stabilus (STM)

Stabilus (ETR: STM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR STM opened at €31.18 ($36.26) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. Stabilus SA has a 52-week low of €30.00 ($34.88) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.06).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

