Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ: SMMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – SUMMIT THERAPEU/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – SUMMIT THERAPEU/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

3/19/2020 – SUMMIT THERAPEU/S is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – SUMMIT THERAPEU/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – SUMMIT THERAPEU/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – SUMMIT THERAPEU/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

2/5/2020 – SUMMIT THERAPEU/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.08. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,728 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

