Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 3rd (AAPL, AVDL, BAM, BBCP, CLGN, CREE, CYDY, DNOW, DXPE, EIGR)

Friday, April 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $47.50 target price on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $239.00 price target on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

