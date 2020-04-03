Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 3rd (ATH, BTLCY, CDMGF, DASTY, DCCPF, DTCWY, EUCMF, HMSNF, HSKA, KLPEF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 3rd:

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

