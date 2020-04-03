Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CNB Financial (CCNE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2020 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

3/17/2020 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/4/2020 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

CNB Financial stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. CNB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Get CNB Financial Corp alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 5,107 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $343,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CNB Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 13,803.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.