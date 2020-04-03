Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Merus (MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

3/17/2020 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/13/2020 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/7/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $11.00 on Friday. Merus NV has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Merus news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 83,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 278,730 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 937.6% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 811,872 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Merus by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

